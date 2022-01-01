OneCard VIP

TouchNet OneCard VIP is a campus ID card system that runs in the cloud; syncs with your student information system; and manages the broad range of permissions, privileges, and authorizations required by modern campuses.

OneCard is designed to keep today’s smart campus at the forefront of the digital age. Easy to implement, easy to integrate, and PCI-compliant, OneCard is a validated payment application that provides your students with a true cashless campus.

Access

OneCard lock integration and permission-based groups helps schools make security priority one.

Campus ID

Schools can choose from contactless and mobile credentialing options to control access campuswide.

Dining

Customized dining is easy thanks to OneCard's flexibility, configurability, and reporting capabilities.

Resources

OneCard: a powerful payments and permissions solution

Forward-thinking school strives to keep students safe

Digital Transformation at Redeemer University

OneCard VIP Resources

