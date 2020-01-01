Credentials

TouchNet OneCard VIP (Vertically Integrated Platform) is a campus ID card system that runs in the cloud, syncs with your student information system and manages the broad range of permissions, privileges and authorizations required by modern campuses.
OneCard is designed to keep today’s smart campus at the forefront of the digital age. Easy to implement, easy to integrate, and PCI-compliant, OneCard is a validated payment application that provides your students with a true cashless campus.
OneCard lock integration and permission-based groups helps schools make security priority one.
Schools can choose from contactless and mobile credentialing options to control access campus-wide.
Customized dining is easy thanks to OneCard's flexibility, configurability, and reporting capabilities.
